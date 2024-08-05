Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1789 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1789 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1167 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
