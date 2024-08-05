4 Escudos 1789 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1789 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2140 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)