Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1863

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1863 B
Reverse Krone 1863 B
Krone 1863 B
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 19

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1863 B
Reverse Thaler 1863 B
Thaler 1863 B
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1863 B
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1863 B
1/6 Thaler 1863 B
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Groschen 1863 B
Reverse Groschen 1863 B
Groschen 1863 B
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Groschen 1858-1866
Reverse Groschen 1858-1866
Groschen 1858-1866 Off-center strike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1863 B
Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1863 B
1/2 Groschen 1863 B
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 16

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1863 B
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1863 B
2 Pfennig 1863 B
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1863 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1863 B
1 Pfennig 1863 B
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 25
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search