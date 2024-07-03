1/6 Thaler 1863 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26755 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

