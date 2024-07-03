Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/6 Thaler 1863 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26755 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Heritage - September 6, 2012
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 B at auction Heritage - September 6, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2012
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

