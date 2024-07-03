Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/6 Thaler 1863 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26755 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search