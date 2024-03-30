Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/2 Groschen 1863 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
- Diameter 14,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/2 Groschen
- Year 1863
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3332 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
