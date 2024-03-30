1/2 Groschen 1863 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3332 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (8) XF (2) No grade (2)