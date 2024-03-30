Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Groschen 1863 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
  • Diameter 14,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3332 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Groschen 1863 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

