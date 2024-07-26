Thaler 1863 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4236 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 100,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (22) XF (23) VF (15) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurea (2)

Busso Peus (2)

Coin Cabinet (2)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (4)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

Inasta (1)

Katz (1)

KM NUMIS (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (13)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (11)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)