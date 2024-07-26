Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1863 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4236 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 100,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (11)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction KM NUMIS - November 22, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1863 B at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

