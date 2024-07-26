Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1863 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4236 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 100,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (13)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (11)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search