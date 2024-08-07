Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Krone 1863 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Krone 1863 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Krone 1863 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1863 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1548 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1502 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2644 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 25, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1863 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

