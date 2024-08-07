Krone 1863 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1863 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1548 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (14) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) Service PCGS (2)