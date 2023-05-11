Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1863 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1863
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 800. Bidding took place March 16, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
