Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1863 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1863 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1 Pfennig 1863 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 800. Bidding took place March 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Russiancoin (21)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

