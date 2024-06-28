Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1863 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1863 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 Pfennig 1863 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2495 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place October 27, 2017.

Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

