2 Pfennig 1863 B (Hanover, George V)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2495 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place October 27, 2017.

