2 Pfennig 1863 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1863
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2495 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place October 27, 2017.
