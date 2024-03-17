Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Groschen 1863 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Groschen 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Groschen 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place March 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (19)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1863 B at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

