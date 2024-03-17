Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Groschen 1863 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,2 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1863
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place March 28, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
