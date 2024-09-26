Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1860

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1860 B
Reverse Krone 1860 B
Krone 1860 B
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1860 B
Reverse Thaler 1860 B
Thaler 1860 B
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 B
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 B
1/6 Thaler 1860 B
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1860 B
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1860 B
1/12 Thaler 1860 B
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Groschen 1860 B
Reverse Groschen 1860 B
Groschen 1860 B
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Groschen 1858-1866
Reverse Groschen 1858-1866
Groschen 1858-1866 Off-center strike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1860 B
Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1860 B
1/2 Groschen 1860 B
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1860 B
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1860 B
2 Pfennig 1860 B
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1860 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1860 B
1 Pfennig 1860 B
Average price 8 $
Sales
0 33
