2 Pfennig 1860 B (Hanover, George V)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1860 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 880 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.

