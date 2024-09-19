Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Groschen 1860 B (Hanover, George V)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
  • Diameter 14,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
