Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1860 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction Heritage - September 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction Auctiones - April 21, 2013
Seller Auctiones
Date April 21, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
