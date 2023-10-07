Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1860 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search