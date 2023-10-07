1/12 Thaler 1860 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2)