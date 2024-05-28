Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1860 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1860 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1 Pfennig 1860 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 B at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

