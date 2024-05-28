Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1860 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1860
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1860 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
