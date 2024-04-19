1/6 Thaler 1860 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36515 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

