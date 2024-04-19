Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/6 Thaler 1860 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36515 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 170 CZK
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Frühwald - July 8, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date July 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

