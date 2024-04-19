Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/6 Thaler 1860 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36515 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (4)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (8)
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
