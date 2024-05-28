Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1860 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44424 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place August 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
******
12
