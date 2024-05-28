Thaler 1860 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44424 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place August 23, 2021.

