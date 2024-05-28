Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1860 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44424 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place August 23, 2021.

Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - June 14, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

