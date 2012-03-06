Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Groschen 1860 B (Hanover, George V)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4441 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Hanover Groschen 1860 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1860 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search