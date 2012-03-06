Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Groschen 1860 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,2 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1860
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4441 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
