Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1816

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 NR JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 NR JF
8 Escudos 1816 NR JF
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 82
Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 P JF
8 Escudos 1816 P JF
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR
Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR
8 Escudos 1816 PN FR
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 P F
Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 P F
8 Escudos 1816 P F
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 P FM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 P FM
8 Escudos 1816 P FM
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF
1 Escudo 1816 NR JF
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 1 Escudo 1816 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1816 P JF
1 Escudo 1816 P JF
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1816 P F
Reverse 1 Escudo 1816 P F
1 Escudo 1816 P F
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1816 P FM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1816 P FM
1 Escudo 1816 P FM
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1816 PN FR
Reverse 1 Escudo 1816 PN FR
1 Escudo 1816 PN FR
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 23
