8 Escudos 1816 PN FR (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 with mark PN FR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,252. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (10) XF (33) VF (16) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (12) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (14)

Cayón (9)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (7)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Jesús Vico (8)

Künker (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Sedwick (3)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (4)

Varesi (1)