Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1816 PN FR (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 with mark PN FR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,252. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Jesús Vico (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Varesi (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2752 $
Price in auction currency 2550 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2752 $
Price in auction currency 2550 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 PN FR at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1816 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search