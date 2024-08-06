Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1816 PN FR (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 with mark PN FR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,252. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (9)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Jesús Vico (8)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Varesi (1)
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search