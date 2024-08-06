1 Escudo 1816 PN FR (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 with mark PN FR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4640 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

