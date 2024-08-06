Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1816 PN FR (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 with mark PN FR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4640 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VG8 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
