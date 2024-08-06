1 Escudo 1816 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3806 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 930. Bidding took place February 9, 2008.

