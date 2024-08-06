Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1816 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3806 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 930. Bidding took place February 9, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
