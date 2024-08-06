Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1816 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3806 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 930. Bidding took place February 9, 2008.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Schulman - March 1, 2018
Seller Schulman
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1816 NR JF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search