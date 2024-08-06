Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1816 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31016 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 18000 NOK
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1988 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
