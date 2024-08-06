8 Escudos 1816 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31016 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (11) XF (18) VF (45) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) Service NGC (20)

