Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1816 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P JF at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2980 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P JF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

