Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1816 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2980 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
