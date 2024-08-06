8 Escudos 1816 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (5)