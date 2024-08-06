Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1816 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2014.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 7200 PLN
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P FM at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

