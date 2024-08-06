Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1816 P F (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 P F - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 P F - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 with mark P F. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1591 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2022 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Jesús Vico - November 16, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 P F at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1816 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search