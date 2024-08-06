Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1816 P F (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 with mark P F. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1591 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2022 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Where to sell?
