8 Escudos 1816 P F (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1816 with mark P F. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

