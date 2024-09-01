Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1798

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1798 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1798 P JF
8 Escudos 1798 P JF
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 109
Obverse 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 100
Obverse 4 Escudos 1798 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1798 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1798 NR JJ
Average price 690 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 4 Escudos 1798 P JF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1798 P JF
4 Escudos 1798 P JF
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Escudos 1798 P JF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1798 P JF
2 Escudos 1798 P JF
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1798 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1798 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1798 NR JJ
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Escudo 1798 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1798 P JF
1 Escudo 1798 P JF
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 1 Escudo 1798 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1798 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1798 NR JJ
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 5
