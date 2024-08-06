2 Escudos 1798 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1798 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1580 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place December 13, 2023.

Сondition VF (3)