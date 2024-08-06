Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1798 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1798 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5364 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 840. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 840 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
608 $
Price in auction currency 501 EUR
