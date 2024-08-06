1 Escudo 1798 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5400 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 860. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (23) F (10) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (12)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Cayón (5)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (3)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)

VL Nummus (2)