Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1798 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1798 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1798 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5400 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 860. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Cayón - October 7, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date October 7, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

