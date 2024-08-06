Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1798 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1798 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1798 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24516 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,231. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1816 $
Price in auction currency 1697 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 14, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - July 12, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 19, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

