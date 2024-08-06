Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1798 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24516 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,231. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1816 $
Price in auction currency 1697 EUR
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
