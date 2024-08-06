Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1798 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63024 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 299. Bidding took place November 1, 2011.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
