Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1798 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1798 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1798 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63024 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 299. Bidding took place November 1, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 NR JJ at auction Heritage - November 1, 2011
Colombia 1 Escudo 1798 NR JJ at auction Heritage - November 1, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2011
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

