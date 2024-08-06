Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1798 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1798 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1798 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1798 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61172 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 930. Bidding took place July 3, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1798 P JF at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

