Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1798 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1798 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61172 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 930. Bidding took place July 3, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search