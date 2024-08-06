Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31625 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (17)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • UBS (2)
  • Via (2)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1570 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1415 $
Price in auction currency 1475 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Heritage - July 15, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Heritage - July 15, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1798 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search