8 Escudos 1798 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1798 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31625 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1570 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1415 $
Price in auction currency 1475 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
