Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1797

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1797 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1797 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1797 NR JJ
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 122
Obverse 8 Escudos 1797 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1797 P JF
8 Escudos 1797 P JF
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 123
Obverse 4 Escudos 1797 P JF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1797 P JF
4 Escudos 1797 P JF
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 4 Escudos 1797 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1797 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1797 NR JJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1797 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1797 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1797 NR JJ
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 2 Escudos 1797 P JF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1797 P JF
2 Escudos 1797 P JF
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1 Escudo 1797 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1797 P JF
1 Escudo 1797 P JF
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 30
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search