Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1797 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24573 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1407 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 3240 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
