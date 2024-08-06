Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1797 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72089 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 500. Bidding took place May 18, 2017.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
