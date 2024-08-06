Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1797 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1797 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1797 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72089 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 500. Bidding took place May 18, 2017.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search