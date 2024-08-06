1 Escudo 1797 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72089 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 500. Bidding took place May 18, 2017.

