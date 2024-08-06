Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1797 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31624 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (25)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Boule (1)
- Cayón (16)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (6)
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (10)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- UBS (5)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2459 $
Price in auction currency 2280 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 17000 NOK
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search