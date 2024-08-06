Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1797 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1797 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1797 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31624 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2459 $
Price in auction currency 2280 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 17000 NOK
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Heritage - January 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

