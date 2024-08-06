2 Escudos 1797 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1797 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Сondition VF (5) F (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (2)