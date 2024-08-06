Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1797 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1797 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1797 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1797 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1797 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

