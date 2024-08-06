Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1797 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1797 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
