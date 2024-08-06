Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1797 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1797 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62344 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
