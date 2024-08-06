Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1580 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Schulman - May 24, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date May 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

