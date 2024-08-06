1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1580 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.

Сondition XF (5) VF (8) F (2)