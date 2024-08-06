Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1797 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1797 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1580 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
