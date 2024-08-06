Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1797 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1797 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
992 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
1933 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
