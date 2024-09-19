Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1796

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1796 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1796 P JF
8 Escudos 1796 P JF
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 111
Obverse 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 85
Obverse 4 Escudos 1796 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1796 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1796 NR JJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 4 Escudos 1796 P JF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1796 P JF
4 Escudos 1796 P JF
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Escudos 1796 P JF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1796 P JF
2 Escudos 1796 P JF
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Escudos 1796 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1796 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1796 NR JJ
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Escudo 1796 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1796 P JF
1 Escudo 1796 P JF
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1 Escudo 1796 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1796 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1796 NR JJ
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 6
Category
Year
Search