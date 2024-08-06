2 Escudos 1796 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1796 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)