2 Escudos 1796 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1796 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
