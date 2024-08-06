Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1796 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1796 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1796 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1796 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - July 12, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

