Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20711 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1164 $
Price in auction currency 1102 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction GINZA - November 21, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

