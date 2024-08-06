Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1796 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20711 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1164 $
Price in auction currency 1102 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
