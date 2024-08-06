Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1796 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1796 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
