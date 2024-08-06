Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1796 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1796 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1796 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 5,400. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2048 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Heritage - July 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Frühwald - April 1, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Heritage - January 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

