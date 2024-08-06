Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1796 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1796 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 5,400. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2048 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
