Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1796 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1796 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5428 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1796 P JF at auction Heritage - November 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

