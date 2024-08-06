4 Escudos 1796 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1796 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5428 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

