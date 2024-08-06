Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1796 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1796 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5428 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
