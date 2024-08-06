Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1796 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1796 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1796 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21223 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 425 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 NR JJ at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 NR JJ at auction Heritage - December 5, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

