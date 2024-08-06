Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1796 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21223 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 425 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
