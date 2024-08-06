Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1796 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62339 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Soler y Llach (4)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
