Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1796 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1796 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1796 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62339 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 P JF at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 P JF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 P JF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 P JF at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 P JF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

