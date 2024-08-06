1 Escudo 1796 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1796 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62339 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.

